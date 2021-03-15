Realme 8 (RMX3085) Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of March 24 Launch

Realme 8 that has a model number of RMX3085 has received approval from the NBTC authority of Thailand.

The RMX3085 handset has been previously seen at Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesia Telecom, India’s BIS authority,, and Geekbench in the recent past. None of these listings had confirmed the name of the device. The NBTC listing now suggests that it will be hitting Thailand and other markets with the Realme 8 moniker.

The NBTC listing has not revealed any information on the specs of the phone. The Geekbench listing of the device had revealed that it could be powered by an Helio G95 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The handset was found to be running on Android 11 OS.

Realme confirmed that the Realme 8 series will be announced on March 24 in India. The Realme 8 handset will be accompanied by the 8 Pro, which is believed to have the RMX3081 model number. The company is also speculated to launch a 5G version of the Realme 8 Pro handset.

A recent leak claimed that the phone will be available in India in two choices such as 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and it may sell in colors such as Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The RM 8 Pro could be coming in two options such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It could be available in colors like Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and illuminating Yellow.

Exclusive:#realme8

– Cyber Silver / Black

– 4/8GB + 128GB#realme8Pro

– Infinite Black / Blue & Illuminating Yellow

– 6/8GB + 128GB We might see announcement upcoming week, launch could be as soon as march end. I won't comment over other specs, most of them are already up. — Himanshu (@byhimanshu) March 7, 2021

An official teaser image by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the Realme 8 will be arriving with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a regular refresh rate of 60Hz, Helio P95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. The handset will be equipped with a 64-megapixel quad-camera system.