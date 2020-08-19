POCO M2007J20CG 4G Phone Bags Approval from Indonesian TKDN Authority

Upcoming Poco phone with model number M2007J20CG has received approval from the TKDN authority of Indonesia.

Judging from the model number that ends with G, it is a global variant and there could be country-specific versions for Chinese and Indian markets. It is speculated that it could be launching as a POCO phone.

Also Read: Vivo Y20 (Vivo V2027) Spotted at Indonesian Certification Site

Unfortunately, the M2007J20CG certification has not revealed any details on its specs. However, one thing that has been confirmed that it is a 4G device. In July, the M2007J20CG phone received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. It was through EEC certification through which it was revealed that it is a POCO branded device.

Leakster Mukul Sharma had claimed last month that POCO M2007J20CG could be a high-end smartphone. However, there is no word on the specifications of the smartphone.

Poco C3

In related news, another POCO phone that is waiting in line to go official is the POCO C3 that was approved by the Bluetooth SIG authority in the recent past. The POCO C3 is believed to be the rebadged edition of the Redmi 9C smartphone.

The Redmi 9C has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel that produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset that clocks at 2.3GHz fuels the device. The handset is available in the market in 2 GB and 3 GB RAM editions.

Also Read: OPPO PEAT00 / PEAM00 TENAA Listing Reveals Full Specification and Images

The smartphone comes in two storage versions such as 32 GB and 64 GB. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. It has a front camera of 5-megapixel. The backside of the phone has a triple camera system with a 13-megapixel main camera. It also features a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.