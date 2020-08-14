Verizon Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Gets Android 10; Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy A51 5G UW and Nokia 3V Receive Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ & Galaxy S10e; Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy Note 10+; Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW; Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0) and Nokia 3V are all being sent their respective software updates by Verizon.

Most of these devices are receiving the latest Android security update patches as applicable. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0) alone is getting a firmware upgrade to the Android 10 OS along with all the unique features. A couple of devices among these are also being sent performance improvement updates.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

All three smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e are receiving the latest August 2020 Android security update patches. The Galaxy S series flagships from Samsung are getting their system updates No. 18 from Verizon.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTG1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTG1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTG1

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are both receiving the latest August 2020 Android security update patches. This is the system update No. 12 from Verizon for these smartphones released by Samsung in the latter half of 2019.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4CTG1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4CTG1

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW, Verizon indicates there are some performance improvements included in the update. The latest August 2020 Android security update patches are also part of the update file sent over the air by Verizon to this device.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A516VSQU1ATG5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0) tablet is another 2019 release by the South Korean company. This tablet is now receiving software update to the Android 10 OS. This update will see new features like Live Transcribe, Gesture Navigation and better user experience with the cameras. The latest Android security update patch of August 2020 is also included in this update.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.T387VVRU2CTG9

Nokia 3V

The Nokia 3V is being sent its fourth system update by Verizon. It contains certain performance improvements. The Android security update patches included in this update are of the months October, November and December 2019. These are the latest for this device.

Software Version: 00VZW_1_35F

If you have any of these devices from Verizon check if the updates have been duly installed on your device.