Alleged Samsung Galaxy A02 (SM-A025F) Smartphone Appears on Geekbench

A new Samsung galaxy ‘A’ series smartphone is in the making and has appeared in the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number SM-A025F.

From the model number, we can make an educated guess that the phone could be called Samsung Galaxy A02. The Geekbench scores for this smartphone are 742 and 3726 respectively for single and multi core scores.

This smartphone, likely the Samsung Galaxy A02, has 2GB RAM present in it and Android 10 as the operating system. The processor of the phone is not mentioned and it just reads as ‘QC reference phone’.

Previous smartphones in a similar range, namely Galaxy A01 (SM-A015F) and Galaxy A01 Core (SM-A013F) too had ‘QC reference phone’ mentioned against the processor field. The scores of Galaxy A01 were 888 and 3390 whereas for Galaxy A01 Core, they were 542 and 1468. All these scores are from the respective appearances in Geekbench 4 platform. The scores indicate that the Galaxy A02 smartphone may be slightly better than the Galaxy A01 and A01 Core smartphones in terms of performance.

Samsung is already working on multiple ‘A’ series models of 2020 and 2021 and it has already released Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone this year. Samsung Galaxy A32 (SM-A326) and Galaxy A12 (SM-A125) are in the making. Galaxy A12 will come with two RAM variants namely 32GB and 64GB. The color variants for A12 are Blue, Red, White and Black. The phone could have a slightly better battery than its predecessor Galaxy A11.

Galaxy A32 is expected to be a cheap 5G phone and is expected to launch in the first half of next year. Another smartphone SM-A465 is also in the works and this model was certified by India’s BIS agency a few months ago.