GTA 5 PS5 Edition – How Graphically Intensive Will it be?

Rockstar proudly showcased GTA 5 on the PlayStation 5 console during an official event and not many players were impressed with it.

However, this game which is nearly five or more years old now based on its multiple releases is stepping into another new generation.

For people who are completely new to this scene, the GTA 5 was originally launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles. Most gamers were quite happy that they could enjoy a launch title on consoles that were seven years old and at the end of their life cycle. The developers at Rockstar surprised everyone by launching a graphically advanced version on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Then came the PC edition with support for first-person view and 4K support but things are getting really interesting in 2020.

GTA 5 PS5 Edition is Way Ahead

The newly launched game version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will definitely be ahead of all its competitors because the team is working to make it look graphically intensive. Playing new game titles at 4K resolution is going to become extremely normal once PS5 and Xbox Series X got launched. Besides, with the launch prices of these consoles being confirmed to be at $500 or less, it further brings the competition to PC gaming as it is considered more expensive.

While Rockstar or its developers didn’t officially confirm that GTA 6 is years away from launch, almost every other rumor released so far claims there is no announcement in the near future. Besides, the fact that the company wouldn’t focus on something new but would rather release GTA 5 all over again with improved graphics on a powerful console suggests it is not going to have any new announcements.

The graphical fidelity suggests that if you are a PC gamer, you should probably need a GTX 2070 or AMD 5700XT card. Even then, 4K gaming with ultra settings could be difficult considering the fact that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are equipped with next-generation AMD Radeon graphics cards. The RDNA 2 architecture enables them to have ray tracing capabilities on a different scale and if it is introduced in GTA 5, the game will become more hardware demanding than the original edition launched years ago.

Red Dead Redemption 2 proved that their games are super demanding and Grand Theft Auto 5 will be no different when a new edition gets launched on PS5. You should buy the new console or consider upgrading your PC’s graphics card yet again.