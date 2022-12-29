Call of Duty Modifies Its Playlists For Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Through its official Twitter handle, developer Infinity Ward announced that some changes have been brought into effect for the playlists of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

One of the most prominent changes has been the reintroduction of the Control game mode, which has been designed to be a mix of Search & Destroy and Domination. There is also a Tier 1 Shipment playlist that has been put together to ensure that players do not face a lot of difficulties while going through battle pass tiers and weapon unlocks.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Missing Playing Vanguard

The multiplayer mode of the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be around till February 2023. This implies that players would have a lot of time on their hands to unlock new weapons, skins and attachments. All the important content updates, which have been highlighted in Infinity Ward’s Season 1 Reloaded roadmap, have been launched. At the moment, players can only look forward to minor changes being made to in-game playlists.

The new Control mode was brought into the game a couple of days back. The mode, which has been introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,requires players to have a tactical approach. Some Call of Duty fans would know that this particular mode was also there in Call of Duty: Mobile for a while. Last year, it featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard with a few bugs. The Naughty List, which is the name of the 24/7 holiday-themed Shipment playlist, shall be available to players throughout the new year.

This week in #MWII: Control is back! Hop into the final week of Shipmas via The Naughty List playlist 🎁 This week in #Warzone2: Mini-Royale (Trios)

3rd Person Battle Royale (Trios)

Battle Royale (Quads, Trios, Duos, Solos) — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 28, 2022

As far as Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is concerned, most things are more or less the same. Along with the Battle Royale playlist, first and third-person Trios playlists, too, will be prominently featured. The DMZ mode is expected to remain the same.