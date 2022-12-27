Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Missing Playing Vanguard

Many Call of Duty players have spoken about missing the days when they got to play Vanguard.

Recently, a professional Call of Duty coach shared a post about feeling a sense of nostalgia about the days when Vanguard was relevant and was played by many. His post was shared by many players who shared the same sentiment.

Launched in the year 2021, Call of Duty: Vanguard stood out for featuring settings and a design that was quite uncommon to the earlier games that had been released in the franchise. The game also received attention for offering players a glimpse of World War 1.

When Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched, the response was not that great. In fact, it was declared to be the “worst-performing” Call of Duty launch in the United Kingdom since the year 2007. The publishers, however, didn’t get too affected by the initial response to the game and decided to work towards improving it. When Modern Warfare 2 was launched towards the end of 2022, Vanguard had managed to win the confidence of some Call of Duty fans.

LewTee, who serves as the professional Call of Duty coach for Team Falcons, posted a tweet stating that “We really did take Vanguard for granted”. Several fans responded to his tweet and resonated with this statement. There were also some players who stated that one of the reasons why many are missing Vanguard is because of the fact that Modern Warfare 2 didn’t live up to the expectations one had of it. When you look at the comments, it is quite clear that Vanguard is being sorely missed.

We really did take Vanguard for granted. — LewTee (@LewTeeCoD) December 22, 2022

It has been a year since improvements and updates are being rolled out for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The issues with Modern Warfare 2 have made several fans want to go back to playing Vanguard. A modern Warfare 2 fan put together a video and offered a glimpse into the major IU issues with the game. Of course, there are several other problems that have been faced with the game.