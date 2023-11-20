Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks Unveil Design Upgrades

The much-anticipated Google Pixel 8a has already begun to make waves way before its release, with leaked dummy unit photographs presenting a sneak peek into its layout.

Expected to hit the markets in the first half of 2024, this low-priced variation of Google’s Pixel series is causing quite a stir amongst tech fans.

Photos that were leaked on LinkedIn recently give us a fascinating sneak peek into what the Pixel 8a might look like. Notably, the dummy units exhibit a design closely such as the Pixel 7a; however, with some exceptional alterations. A major shift closer to an extra rounded design sticks out, hinting at capability layout improvements over its predecessor.

Rumored Specs

The leaked images suggest that Pixel 8a has the dimensions of 153.44 x 72.74 x eight.94mm, indicating a slimmer but slightly elongated build in comparison to the Pixel 7a. On the front, the device keeps a punch-hollow selfie camera and major bezels around the show, staying authentic to its predecessors’ layout cues.

Turning to the rear, the signature digicam bar houses sensors and a flash, an iconic characteristic in Google’s Pixel series. Familiar buttons like the energy button and extent rocker are seen on the device’s proper aspect, reminiscent of previous Pixel fashions.

While targeted specifications stay beneath wraps, industry insiders anticipate the Pixel 8a to debut with Android 14 out of the container. Given Google’s dedication to software updates, expectancies lean in the direction of a promise of 3 Android improvements and 5 years of protection patches for this greater budget-friendly device.

Regarding its camera setup, comparisons with its predecessors propose a capacity retention of the Pixel 7a’s system or a small improvement. The Pixel 7a boasted a digicam setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP selfie sensor, indicating a dependable overall performance even for the budget-friendly phase.

Google Pixel 8a Processor & Release Date

Notably, Google’s Tensor SoC, brought in 2021, has been a spotlight in their A series smartphones. Speculations have that the Pixel 8a might have the Tensor G3 chip, persevering with the trend of aligning with the mainline entry’s advancements.

With anticipation building around Google’s Pixel 8a, tech enthusiasts eagerly wait for further details because of the release date tactics. Stay tuned for more updates because the tech giant gears up to unveil its most recent addition to the Pixel circle of relatives.