Vivo X100 Pro (V2324A) Smartphone with Key Specs Appears on Geekbench

Vivo X100 Pro smartphone with model number Vivo V2324A has popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently.

In the Geekbench listing, the phone’s processor, RAM, OS and scores have been found. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with Adreno 730 GPU. The RAM capacity is 12GB and the phone will have Android 14 OS when it ships.

Vivo X100 Pro’s single and multi-core speeds in the Geekbench test are 984 and 3293 respectively, which is on par with the performance scores of other devices sporting the same processor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has its 8 cores spread into three clusters. Cluster 1 has four cores clocking at 1.79 GHz whereas Cluster 2 has three cores clocking at 2.50 GHz. Cluster 3 has one core that clocks at a max speed of 3.00 GHz.

Vivo X100 Series Specs

Vivo’s upcoming X100 series has three devices lined up. They are the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro+. In the recent past, several leaks and rumors about this series have been flooding the internet. One such leak outlined the camera specs of the base variant and the Pro variant.

The base variant Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will most likely have a triple camera setup. However, the X100 may come with an IMX920 sensor from Sony as the primary sensor whereas the X100 Pro may have an IMX989 sensor from Sony as its primary sensor.

Both smarphones Vivo X100 with model number Vivo V2309A and Vivo X100 Pro with model number V2324A have appeared on China’s CCC certification website already. They are confirmed to offer 120W charging support. The phones will also support 5G connectivity.

Online rumors can’t be taken with certainty. These phones were rumored to ship with Dimensity 9300 SoC but the Geekbench listing shows that it has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. We need to wait for further reports to confirm more specs of these smartphones.