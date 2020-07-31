HMD Global Nokia C3 Shows up on Geekbench with Unisoc Processor, 3GB RAM and Android 10

Upcoming Nokia C3 smartphone from HMD Global has appeared in a Geekbench listing today revealing a few of its specs.

The smartphone is codenamed ‘Gamora Plus’ and has an octacore Unisoc processor that clocks at 1.2GHz. The phone has a 3GB RAM and will ship with the Android 10 operating system, probably Android Go edition. These specs confirm that this is an entry-level smartphone from Nokia’s stable.

Also Read: New OnePlus Smartphone with Android 11 on Geekbench; Could it be OnePlus 8T?

The phone scored 149 and 820 in single and multi-core scores in Geekbench. Just yesterday, we found another Geekbench listing with the codename ‘Gamora Plus’ with similar scores of 148 and 794 respectively. The other specs were the same except for the RAM capacity which was 2GB. This tells us that the phone will be released in two variants namely 2GB and 3GB RAM. The internal storage capacity would be 32GB and possibly a 64GB variant too.

Nokia C3 is one of the several smartphones in the ‘C’ series phones released by Nokia in the recent past. We have seen Nokia C1 and C2 already from Nokia. We’ve also seen Nokia C5 Endi.

Nokia is preparing for its next launch in the month of August and September. We could see the launch of high-end phones like Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. Alongside this, it looks like we can also expect a few mid and budget level phones including Nokia C3. We already know a phone with model number TA-1258 that appeared in TENAA database with 6″ screen, 3040 mAh battery and a 5W charger.

Also Read: Moto G9 Play Spotted on Geekbench with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS

We also know about Nokia TA-1270, TA-1274, TA-1275 and TA-1277 smartphones in the making and they’ve already been approved by US FCC as well. This phone has a 4380 mAh battery and could be a premium offering from the brand. All we can do is wait for a few weeks to see what Nokia has in store.