Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S4, Moto G Power, G Stylus and LG Stylo 5 Get Software Updates from Verizon

Verizon is currently sending software updates to devices sold and administered by it in its network. These include the Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Motorola Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus and the LG Stylo 5.

While all these five devices are being sent their latest Android security update patches for July 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A50 alone has been taken up for bringing in certain performance improvements.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 was released by Samsung in 2019 as part of the Galaxy A series phones A10 to A90. The Galaxy A50 falls right in the middle of that series. The phone is now being updated for certain performance improvements. As per practice, Verizon does not elaborate on what are these improvements or which areas have been covered in it. The latest July 2020 Android security update patch is also included in this update file.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU7BTG1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a 10.5-inch Android tablet released by Samsung in 2018. This tablet is now being updated with the July 2020 Android security update patch. This is system update No. 11 for this tablet from Verizon.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.T837VVRS4BTF1

Motorola Moto G Power

The Motorola Moto G Power is receiving its latest Android security update patch of July 2020 from Verizon. Released only this April, this device is getting its system update No. 2 from Verizon.

Software Version: QPMS30.80-58-1-5

Motorola Moto G Stylus

The Motorola Moto G Stylus is another smartphone released by the company in April 2020. This is the second system update for this device as well. The update contains only the latest Android security update patch from Verizon.

Software Version: QPRS30.80-58-1-5

LG Stylo 5

The LG Stylo 5 has been around in the market for just over a year now. Verizon is sending its system update No. 7 to this phone. This update has only the latest July 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: Q720VS10h

Follow the instructions of Verizon with regard to OTA updates. These are automatically downloaded and installed on your device. The requirements are that the phone must have sufficient charge in them and should preferably be connected to a good Wi-Fi source.

You can check using the software version given here to ensure your phone has the latest update installed. You can install it manually as well.