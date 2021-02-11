Lenovo K13 Bags EEC, Bluetooth SIG, and TUV Certifications; Launch Could Be Near

The upcoming Lenovo K13 smartphone with XT2097-15 model number has received approvals from multiple certification platforms.

The websites it has appeared on are the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Bluetooth SIG authority, and the TUV Rheinland certification platform. Speculations suggest that the launch date of the Lenovo K13 may not be far away.

The EEC certification has not revealed any information on the specs of the Lenovo XT2907-15. The Bluetooth SIG listing revealed that the model number belongs to the forthcoming Lenovo K13 smartphone. The Bluetooth certification further mentioned that it carries support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The TUV certification revealed that the device will house a 4,850mAh battery with 10W charging support.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The leaked renders and key specifications of the Lenovo K13 were recently shared by 91moblies. The report revealed that the device has a 6.4-inch display that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It is said to be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is likely to arrive with 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. It may come preloaded with Android 10 OS. For snapping selfies, it could be coming with a 5-megapixel front camera. Its rear shell could feature a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As the name goes, the Lenovo K13 will be succeeding the Lenovo K12 phone that debuted in December 2020.

The Lenovo K13’s leaked renders revealed that it will be arriving in blue and red colors. Its front may feature a waterdrop notch screen and a vertical dual camera setup is available on its back. It is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. At present, there is no word on the pricing of the device.