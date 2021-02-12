Moto E7 Power Appears on Geekbench with Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM and Android 10

Motorola’s Moto E7 Power smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its processor and other specs.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor (MT6762V/WB) and can be seen with 4GB RAM. Moto E7 Power will ship with Android 10 OS and the phone’s codename ‘malta’ is visible next to the motherboard information. The octa-core Helio P22 chipset clocks at 2GHz speed. The phone scores 152 and 879 on Geekbench 5 database for single and multi-core scores and this indicates that it’s a mid-range smartphone offering from Motorola.

Moto E7 Power has the model number XT2097 assigned to it. The leaked renders released recently indicate that the phone will have a waterdrop notch display. The phone will arrive in two variants namely 2GB and 4GB RAM combined with 32GB and 64GB memory respectively. The rear side of the phone has a vertically arranged dual camera placement and a fingerprint sensor at the center.

Moto E7 Power will have 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and the front camera would be a 5MP shooter. The rear camera sensors would be 13MP for the primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor. There’s an LED flash present in the camera housing along with the two rear camera sensors.

This phone will have a 3.5mm audio jack present at the top of the phone, which has gone missing in the majority of the phones released recently. The phone will have two color variants namely Blue and Red and we don’t have an official word yet on the pricing of the phone. The phone will have a separate micro SD card slot to expand the storage capacity.

Moto G30 (codename: capri plus) and Moto G10 (codename: capri) are two other phones in the making and will be released anytime soon alongside Moto E7 Power.