Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Codenamed ‘Nairobi’ with 4GB RAM and Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

Upcoming Motorola smartphone Moto G 5G Plus has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The listing confirms the codename of the phone which was expected to be ‘Nairobi’. The phone will be powered by Android 10 OS and will have 4GB RAM. The processor of the phone is not known yet but all that we know from the listing is that it’s an octacore processor that clocks at 1.8GHz speed. The single and multi-core scores are 596 and 1872 respectively.

Also Read: Motorola RAZR 5G (XT2071-4) 3C Certification Reveals 18W Fast Charging Support

Motorola is working on two new smartphones in the new Moto G series for 2020 and the names of the phones are Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus. Reputed leaker Evan Blass had revealed the specs of Moto G 5G smartphone in a Tweet last week. He had also shared a rendered image of Moto 5 5G smartphone. He confirmed that this is the phone which was dubbed as Motorola Edge Lite in the recent past.

Here are the specs on this. Much of this was first reported by XDA when the device was being dubbed Edge Lite: https://t.co/TjyD0pTTnK pic.twitter.com/PJVTaVpZBb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2020

Moto G 5G Specs

From the specs of Moto G 5G that were made public last week, the phone’s dimensions measure 167.98 x 73.97 x 9.59mm respectively and it weighs 207 grams. The display will be dual hole FHD+ with 21:9 ratio. The display will support a refresh rate of 90Hz. The processor used in Moto G 5G is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC which is also codenamed as ‘Lito’. We are not sure about the processor in Moto G 5G Plus yet.

Also Read: Motorola Edge Lite 5G (XT2075-3) with 4,700 mAh Battery Bags FCC Certification

The phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The quad-camera specs include 48MP primary sensor at the back along with 5MP Macro AF sensor, 8MP wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

In the FCC database, XT2075-1 and XT2075-3 were recently found. We had uncovered that the phone would have a 4800 mAh battery as well. These model numbers could belong to the Moto G 5G smartphone.