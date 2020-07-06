Vivo Watch (WA2056) Bags Bluetooth SIG Approval

The Vivo Watch smartwatch with model number WA2056 has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

It will be the company’s first smartwatch. Now that the device has bagged Bluetooth approval, it may go official as early as next month.

In June, two variants of the Vivo Watch smartwatch had appeared in the database of China’s 3C platform. The listings revealed two model numbers W2056 and WA205A for its two variants. It still unclear whether these model numbers belong to the two size variants of the smartwatch. The 3C listing revealed that it supports 5W charging.

The Vivo Watch’s Bluetooth appearance reveals support for Bluetooth 5.0. As present, there is no word on the specifications of the device.

The first reports of the existence of the Vivo Watch had appeared in April this year. A tipster had shared an image of the smartwatch. The device seemed to be equipped with a leather strap and it sported a square-shaped dial. There is a possibility that the design of the smartwatch could be similar to the Apple Watch.

There is a possibility that the Vivo Watch may debut first in the Chinese markets. Later, the company may also make it available in international markets. The device may bear resemblance from sibling brand OPPO’s OPPO Watch that debuted in March.

The OPPO Watch has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display that offers 402 x 476 pixels. It features a square-shaped display and runs ColorOS Watch OS. The Snapdragon Wear 2500 fuels the device with 1 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 8 GB. It has a 480mAh battery that carries support for wireless charging. The connectivity features available on the OPPO Watch include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS. It comes in 46mm and 41mm variants.