Realme C25s (RMX3195) Bags Russian EEC Certification; Launch Seems Imminent

Realme C25s with model number RMX3195 gets EEC certified ahead of the launch.

Realme announced the budget-friendly Realme C25 last month in India along with Realme C20 and C21. Now, the company seems to be gearing up to launch an affordable version of Realme C25 that will be called Realme C25s. Today, we have spotted the Realme C25s on Russia’s EEC certification with model number RMX3195.

The EEC certificate does not reveal any detail but it hints that the Realme C25s launch is right around the corner. The smartphone also appeared on TUV certification, Thailand’s NBTC, and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) Indian IMEI website. Sadly, none of the certifications reveals any key specs but confirms the presence of 4G connectivity.

Realme C25 Specifications

The Realme C25s is expected to be a toned-down version of Realme C25. The C25 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 480nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated MicroSD card slot for additional storage.

The Indian variant of Realme C25 has a 48MP main sensor whereas the International version has a 48MP main camera. The other two sensors are – 2MP macro and 2MP depth. There is an 8MP sensor for selfies housed inside the waterdrop notch. The battery comes in at 6,000mAh and supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging too.

On the software front, Realme C25 comes pre-installed with Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. It has a traditional rear-side fingerprint scanner and face unlocking for additional security. In terms of connectivity, Realme C25 has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.