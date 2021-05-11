Mysterious Realme RMX3350 5G Phone Spotted on 3C Certification with 65W Fast Charging

A new Realme 5G smartphone bearing model number RMX3350 appeared on 3C certification with 65W fast charging.

There is already a bunch of Realme smartphones pending for launch which includes Realme Narzo 30, Realme X7 Max 5G and more. And today, we have spotted a new Realme smartphone on the 3C certification which carries the model number RMX3350. As of now, the marketing name of this upcoming Realme smartphone is unknown.

The 3C listing reveals that RMX3350 is a 5G smartphone and supports up to 65W fast charging (outputs 10V/6.5A). Apart from this, the listing fails to reveal more details about the device. There is so much to learn about this new Realme smartphone. We can expect more details to surface online as the device gets more certifications.

Realme X7 Max 5G = Rebranded Realme GT Neo

In related news, Realme is also gearing up to launch Realme X7 Max 5G in India. Rumors are that the X7 Max 5G is a re-branded Realme GT Neo, which was recently announced in China. A recently leaked retail box image of Realme X7 Max 5G showing Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, and 120Hz Super AMOLED display added much weight to the rumor.

😍 Exclusive 🚨 – Here's a portion of live box image of realme X7 Max . As I told earlier

realme X7 Max is TOTALLY SIMILAR to realme GT Neo . Realme X7 Max box will look similar to Realme X7 & realme X7 Pro box !! pic.twitter.com/pCXs4ltQ5d — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) May 1, 2021

Most likely, X7 Max 5G will bring 64MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front-facing camera, 4,500mAh battery, and 50W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30

On May 18, Realme will launch Narzo 30. This will be the third phone under Narzo 30 series after Narzo 30A and 30 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, an unboxing video of the device went live on YouTube detailing all the specifications.

The Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display with 580nits of peak brightness and a punch-hole cutout for a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by an Helio G95 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. Other notable specs include a 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.