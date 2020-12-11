Samsung Galaxy M12 Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals Exynos 850

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M12 has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform today. As usual, the listing has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone.

Rumors have it that Samsung may launch the Galaxy M12. The Geekbench listing suggests that the company could be testing its performance before the official announcement.

Recent reports have claimed that the SM-M127F model number belongs to the upcoming Galaxy M12 smartphone. On Geekbench 5, the handset has appeared with its model number. The listing reveals that it is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset that has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. Samsung has previously used the SoC to power the Galaxy A21s phone that went official earlier this year.

The Geekbench listing further states the Galaxy M12 is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and it is preloaded with Android 11 OS. In the single-core test, the handset scored 178 points and it reached a score of 1025 in the multi-core points.

The arrival of the Galaxy M12 seems to be close because it has been already spotted at certification platforms like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance. Also, reliable tipster OnLeaks had shared the CAD renders of the device to showcase its design.

The CAD renders revealed that the Galaxy M12 will be sporting a waterdrop notch display with a fairly thick chin. The backside of the phone features a square-shaped camera module that includes four cameras. An LED flash is placed below the camera housing. The render also revealed the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specs, the CAD renders revealed that the Galaxy M12 measures 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm and it houses a 6.5-inch display. Its other specifications are yet to be revealed.

