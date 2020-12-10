OPPO PEHM00/PEHT00 and Realme RMX3092 Bag 3C Approvals

A new OPPO phone with model number PEHM0/PEHT00 has bagged 3C certification in China. At the same time, Realme RMX3092 phone has also been spotted at the 3C platform.

Both listings have revealed a few details about these upcoming OPPO and Realme phones.

The OPPO PEHM00 / PEHT00 phone also supports 5G connectivity, reveals 3C listing. It also hints that the phone may arrive with an 18W charger. This indicates that it will be a budget-friendly phone. Probably, it could be debuting as an A-series phone.

The Realme RMX3092 3C appearance reveals that it is a 5G-ready phone. The listing suggests that the phone’s retail package may include a VCA7JACH charger that supports maximum charging speeds of 65W.

The Realme RMX3092 appears to be an upper mid-range phone. Last year, Realme had unveiled the Realme X50 5G phone in January. Probably, the RMX3092 could be the successor to the Realme X50 5G. Hence, it could be arriving in the market as the Realme X60 5G.

In related news, two new devices with model number RMX3171 and a new smartwatch have been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new wearable tech could be the Realme Watch S and it is speculated to break cover in India on December 23.

The RMX3171 phone’s identity is under wraps. Today, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 series in India in January. Probably, the RMX3171 model number may belong to one of the upcoming Narzo 30 series phones. The series is likely to include three smartphones such as the Narzo 30A, Narzo 30, and Narzo 30 Pro. At present, there is no word on the successors for the Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro phones.