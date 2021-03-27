Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, S10, Note 20 Series, Z Fold2 5G, and Galaxy A21, A51, Galaxy J7 Get Software Updates from Verizon

Verizon is sending out the latest software updates to a bunch of Samsung phones including the Galaxy S20 series, Note 20 series, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy A21, A51 and Galaxy J7.

Verizon has sent the latest Android security update patches to all these devices. Performance improvements are also included in all these devices except Samsung Galaxy A21. Before you download the software updates ensure that your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network or a strong Verizon Wireless network. Keep your battery fully charged before starting the software update in your device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW has received its 10th software update from Verizon along with March 2021 Android security patch. Users can expect performance improvement and up-to-date patches with this current software update.

Software Version : RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUBB

Samsung Galaxy S20+5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

This is the 13th software system update from Verizon for both these devices, and this update brings the March 2021 level Android security update patches.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20+5G: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUBB

Software Version for Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUBB

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G have received their 9th software update from Verizon that has the latest March 2021 level Android security update patch. It also brings minor performance improvements to these phones.

Software Version for Galaxy Note20 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUC5

Software Version for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUC5

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G & Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW

While Galaxy S10 5G is getting its system update 23, Galaxy A51 5G is getting update number 4. Both phones have received the same set of updates from Verizon. Apart from March 2021 security patch, the new software update brings a series of improvements including the new One UI 3.1 version, new Camera features, Game Priority mode and Eye comfort shield. There are enhancements to apps such as Messages, Duo, Calendar and DeX. Let’s take a look at some of the key features:

Zoom lock (camera) which lets you focus and zoom up to 20X on a particular object

Single Take feature that allows you to customize what to capture

The Eye Comfort Shield helps keep your eyes cool by controlling the blue light by adjusting the screen’s colors automatically depending on the time of the day

Game Booster (Priority) mode for dedicated gamers to block calls and notification alerts while playing

Better video calling features with support for HDR, beauty features and better low-light while using third-party apps like Google Duo

Ability to connect the Galaxy smartphone to the desktop via Wireless DeX.

Seamless Galaxy Buds Connection with devices in the neighborhood without having to disconnect the earbuds or turning the pairing mode

Software Version for Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUC1

Software Version for Galaxy A51 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU2DUC1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has received the 6th software update which also brings along the March 2021 Android security patch.

Software Version : RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUC1

Samsung Galaxy J7/J7V

These phones are getting update number 13 which includes nothing but February 2021 level security patches and minor improvements in performance.

Software Version for Galaxy J7: M1AJQ.J727VVRU4BUA1

Software Version for Galaxy J7V: M1AJQ.J727VPPVRU4BUA1

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Samsung Galaxy A21 has received its 3rd software update from Verizon along with the latest March Android security patch. This phone was released just a few months ago, in Jun 2020 and is a budget offering from Samsung.

Software Version : QP1A.190711.020.A215USQS3AUC2