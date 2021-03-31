Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (SM-M426B) Spotted with Snapdragon 750G and 4GB RAM at Geekbench

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has appeared on Geekbench today. The handset has been previously spotted at Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification platforms.

Since the support page of the Galaxy M42 5G has already appeared on Samsung India’s website, it seems that it will be arriving soon in the country.

Rumors are rife that the Galaxy M42 5G will bear a resemblance with the existing Galaxy A42 5G smartphone in terms of appearance and specifications. On Geekbench 5, it has appeared with SM-M426B model number.

The listing reveals that it is powered by a Qualcomm processor that is codenamed as ‘lito.’ It appears that the smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform.

The listing further reveals that Galaxy M42 5G has 4 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS. It scored 650 in the single-core test of Geekbench 5 and it recorded a score of 1779 in the multi-core test.

The EB-BM425ABY battery, which is likely to power the Galaxy M42 5G was recently spotted at the 3C certification platform. The listing revealed that the phone could be housing a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A42 5G has a 5,000mAh battery. Hence, it appears that the M42 5G may feature a larger battery.

The Galaxy M42 5G will be debuting as the first M-series phone with 5G capabilities. Hopefully, newer reports will reveal more information about the smartphone in the coming days. As far as the Galaxy A42 5G is concerned, it offers specs like a 6.6-inch S-AMOLED HD+ display, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, 48 + 8 + 5 + 5-megapixel quad-camera system, a 20-megapixel front camera, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.