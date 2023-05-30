Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (SM-X816), Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X916) Fast Charging Capabilities Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model numbers have emerged in the database of the TUV certification platform.

The listings have revealed the fast charging capabilities of both the upcoming flagship tablets from Samsung. Reports have claimed that the Tab S9 series will debut alongside the forthcoming Galaxy Z foldable in July this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has these model numbers: SM-X816B, SM-X810, and SM-X816N.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has the following model numbers: SM-X916B, SM-X910, and SM-X916N.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Tablets TUV Certified

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will include three models namely Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. At this time, the TUV authority has only approved the Plus and Ultra variants.

The SM-X816B, SM-X810, and SM-X816N model codes belong to the 5G, Wi-Fi, and South Korean variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. In the same way, model codes, such as SM-X916B, SM-X910, and SM-X916N are associated with the 5G, Wi-Fi, and South Korean variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant. The model numbers of the base Galaxy Tab S9 variants are SM-X710, SM-X716B and SM-X718U.

The TUV certification reveals that the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Ultra may ship with a charger that supports 10V/4.5A (45W) charging. The listings have no other information on their specifications.

The Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra, which debuted in February 2022, came equipped with support for 45W fast charging. Hence, it is likely that the Galaxy Tab S9 may also support 45W charging like the Tab S9 Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked on July 26. The event is likely to see the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earbuds. The same event may see the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra