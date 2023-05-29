Alleged iQOO Neo 7 Pro (I2217) Spotted with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 on Geekbench

Alleged iQOO Neo 7 Pro with model number I2217 has appeared on Geekbench.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be an advanced version of the Dimensity 8200-powered Neo 7 5G, which was announced in February in India. Now, the ‘Pro’ model is all set to make its debut in the Indian market.

Purported iQOO Neo 7 Pro Geekbench listing

The iQOO handset with model number I2217, believed to be the Neo7 Pro, has surfaced on Geekbench. The listing has revealed that the device will feature a Qualcomm chipset, which has the “taro” codename. The chipset is equipped with 1 x 3.0GHz CPU core, 3 x 2.50GHz CPU cores, and 4 x 1.80GHz CPU cores.

The source code of the Geekbench listing reveals that the SoC is equipped with the Adreno 730 GPU. As a result, these details have shown that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset powers it.

The listing shows that the device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and Android 13. In the single-core test of Geekbench 6, it scored 1572 points and achieved 4000 points in the multi-core test.

Neo 7 Pro specifications (rumored)

Earlier in May, a report by TheTechOutlook leaked the key specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered iQOO Neo 7T. The report also said that the model number of the device is I2217. it appears that the said device will debut with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India.

As per the report, the device will arrive with an AMOLED screen of 6.7 inches. The device will arrive with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging. It will have a 50MP main camera with OIS support.