The Sims 5 Developer Confirms Being Inspired By Animal Crossing

While giving an interview, Lyndsay Pearson, The Sims 5 developer, confirmed that the team has been inspired by some popular multiplayer games that have been made in the recent past.

Though Electronic Arts has not confirmed a lot of things officially, the gaming community is quite aware of the fact that The Sims 5 is being developed under the codename Project Rene. The gaming studio has refrained from sharing any details about the game. However, we do know that The Sims 5 will be released as a free-to-play game.

Fans would have to wait for a while before they can expect Electronic Arts to give a release window for the game. Recently, The Sims 5 developer Lyndsay Pearson gave an interview to RadioTimes and spoke about how The Sims 5 will be adopting a multiplayer setup. Through The Sims 5, the developer stated that people would get the opportunity to play the game in groups.

Pearson further stated that The Sims 5 is being designed in a way that strangers would not be made to share the same world. The developers are trying to come up with new ways in which players would be able to engage with their friends and Sims. In the same interview, Pearson confirmed that the team, indeed, has been inspired by Animal Crossing. The developer said that Animal Crossing serves as a good example of “my little space, my little island, but I can invite you over.”

Apart from Animal Crossing, Pearson stated that the team has been inspired by games like Among Us. She said that the team is closely analyzing the way different multiplayer games have been designed over the years.

Electronic Arts hasn’t really been forthcoming when it comes to sharing updates or information about The Sims 5. However, now that the developers are talking, fans can expect to get updates about the game at regular intervals. Contrary to what a lot of people have been saying, The Sims 5 is not being designed to serve as a replacement for The Sims 4. One still waits for Electronic Arts to give fans some idea about when the game will finally drop.