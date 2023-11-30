Vivo S18 (V2323A) Geekbench listing appears, reveals Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 16GB RAM

Vivo S18 bearing the V2323A model number has emerged on Geekbench. The listing reveals that it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 7-series chipset.

Here is a look at the details that have surfaced through the Geekbench listing.

The above screenshot shows that a Vivo phone with a V2323A model number has appeared on Geekbench. This device has been previously spotted in databases of Chinese certification platforms, such as MIIT and 3C. Reports surrounding the device claim that it is the upcoming Vivo S18, which is expected to launch with the S18e and S18 Pro in China in December.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the Vivo S18, according to the CPU and GPU configuration mentioned in the listing (accessed via source code). In addition, the listing shows that the device is equipped with 16GB of RAM and Android 14. The latter will be overlaid with the OriginOS 4 UI, like the recent Vivo and iQOO smartphones. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 6, the device achieved 1221 and 3468 points, respectively. The performance of the Vivo S18 seems to be similar to that of the Honor 100, which debuted as the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 phone earlier this month.

As per reports, the Vivo S18 will have a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges. It will offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup of the device will have a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera with OIS support. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging. It is expected to arrive in multiple configurations, such as 8GB+25GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB. It is likely that the same device or a slightly modified version of the device will be released in other markets with the Vivo V30 branding.