Vivo V20 (2021) Passes Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 11 OS

The new Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone with model number Vivo V2040 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The Geekbench listing reveals a few key specs about the phone and we now know that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset. This is denoted by the code SM6150 in the motherboard field. The phone will ship with the latest Android 11 operating system and will have 8GB RAM in it. The single-core and multi-core scores of Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone are 553 and 1765 respectively.

This phone has been bagging several certifications of late in the south Asian countries. First, it was certified in Indonesia’s TKDN and Sertifikasi websites. This listing confirmed the moniker of the phone. Next, the same phone has also been approved by India’s BIS agency. This confirms the phone will be released in multiple countries in the south Asian region.

Vivo V20 (2020) was released just a few months ago and the phone has already got its successor, probably due to the massive fan following of the recently launched Vivo V20. The phone could be released as early as January or February 2020.

Let’s take a look at the specs of Vivo V20 released in October this year. The phone had 6.44 inch Full HD+ screen, triple rear camera with 64MP main sensor. The phone had a battery of 4000 mAh. It came with a dew-drop notch display and the selfie camera was placed within. It was powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The specs of Vivo V20 (2021) are not confirmed yet. However, we can expect this phone to have slightly better camera specs as well as battery specs than the predecessor. It would probably come with a quad-camera setup at the rear.

Would you be interested in this phone? Let us know in the comments below.