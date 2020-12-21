Realme RMX3171 and Vivo V2038 Models Certified in Indonesia

Realme RMX3171 and Vivo V2038 smartphone models have bagged certifications from Indonesia’s TKDN certification agency.

The Realme smartphone with model number RMX3171 has already been approved by India’s BIS agency whereas the Vivo’s V2038 model has not been certified anywhere and this is the first time we are seeing this model number.

While there is no clue yet on the real monikers of these phones, the Realme RMX3171 could possibly belong to the upcoming Narzo 30 series, if online rumors are to be believed. On the other hand, it’s difficult to guess the identity of the Vivo smartphone because several phones in the Y series, V series and X series are being released in the past few months and we have to wait for more information to know about the specs of these phones.

Vivo Y31

In related news, Vivo Y31 with model number V2036 has appeared on the Google Play Console Listing page and has revealed its key specs. The front design of the phone has also been made available and it can be seen that the phone will have a small notch at the top in the middle of the screen with a single selfie camera sensor.

This budget smartphone will run Android 11 out of the box. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is being seen in several recently released phones. The Redmi 9 Power smartphone is also powered by the same chipset.

Vivo Y31 will have 4GB RAM and the screen resolution of the FHD+ display is 1080 x 2408 pixels. The phone has bagged certifications from several countries and it will be released globally across India, Thailand, Singapore and Russia as well. Vivo is set to launch Vivo X60 series flagship phones on December 29 in China.

