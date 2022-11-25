Xiaomi 13 Pro (2210132C) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals Key Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro (2210132C) Geekbench listing has been spotted. Earlier today, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 with model number 221133C was spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench appearance of both devices suggests that the company could be internally testing both devices before their official announcement.

It appears that the Xiaomi 13 series may by early December in China.

Xiaomi 13 Geekbench listing

The Geekbench listing of the Xiaomi 13 Pro reveals that it is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which has the “Kalama” codename. This chip is nothing but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which also fuels the vanilla Xiaomi 13.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen with 12GB of RAM and Android 13 OS on Geekbench. It appears that the Xiaomi 13 series could be one of the first phones to come preloaded with MIUI 14-based Android 13. The Xiaomi 13 Pro scored 1484 in the single-core test and 5184 in the multi-core test.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro with 2210132C model number has been previously spotted at the 3C certification platform with a 120W fast charger. The device has also bagged certification from the TENAA authority, but its details have not appeared yet on the site.

Rumors are rife that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. It will offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The device is expected to feature three 50MP cameras. Among them, the primary camera could be a 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also expected to carry support for 50W wireless charging. As far as Xiaomi 13 is concerned, it will be a compact flagship phone featuring a 6.26-inch AMOLED display with curved edges.