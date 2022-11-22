Vivo iQOO Neo 7 SE (V2238A) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals Dimensity 8200’s Performance

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 SE with V2238A model number has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The listing reveals that it is powered by an unannounced MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 8200 chipset. As usual, the Geekbench appearance has also revealed the RAM and OS of the device. It appears that the phone will debut in December in China.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 SE has scored 991 in the single-core test and 3733 in the multi-core test. The new chipset mentioned seems to have the MT6895 model number.

Also Read: Vivo X90 (V2241A) with Dimensity 9200 Spotted on Geekbench

The SoC includes one CPU core working at 3.10GHz, three CPU cores ticking at 3.00GHz, and four CPU cores clocking at 2.00GHz. The source code of the Geekbench listing reveals that the SoC includes the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

The Neo 7 SE variant that has appeared on Geekbench has 12 GB of RAM. The device can be seen running on Android 13 OS. The Neo 7 SE has already been approved by China’s 3C and TENAA authorities. The latter has not revealed anything about the device yet, but the 3C certification has hinted that it may carry support for 120W fast charging.

Leaked Specifications

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 SE is expected to feature an E5 AMOLED display that produces an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to come in multiple options 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The device is expected to boot on OriginOS 3-based Android 13 OS.

Also Read: Vivo iQOO 11 (V2243A) with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12 GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

On the back, it will feature a 50MP triple camera unit. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front camera. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.