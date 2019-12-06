Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G Phone with Full Specs Appears on TENAA; 6.67-inch Display, 64MP Camera and More

Xiaomi’s new offering Redmi K30 phone has been spotted on China’s TENAA website. The model numbers of the phones are M1912G7BC and M1912G7BE.

The same model variants have already been certified by China’s CCC certification website which revealed that the phone will support up to 30W charging speed. This is the 4G variant of the phone.

The TENAA listing has confirmed several features of the phone. The phone will have dimensions of 165.3×76.6×8.81 mm and it will weigh 208 grams. The screen size is 6.67 inches and the resolution will be 1080×2400 pixels. The battery capacity of the phone will be 4400 mAh.

The release date of Redmi K30 series is December 10 and the phones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 765G SoC. This has a CPU clock speed of 2.2GHz. The RAM variants of the phone are 6GB, 8GB and 12GB and they will be paired up with internal storage of 64GB, 128GBG and 256GB respectively. The operating system of the phone will be Android 10 OS.

Leaked images of phone have already surfaced online but it’s hard to confirm if they are legit. Rumors hinted that there will be 6 cameras in the phone, 4 rear and 2 in the front. However, the TENAA listing suggests that Redmi K30 will have only triple rear cameras with a primary sensor of 64MP and two other sensors of 8MP and 2MP. The front camera will have one sensor of 8MP, as per the listing.

A variant of the same phone with model number M1912G7BI has been approved by India’s BIS agency, which confirms that the phone will be launched in India.

Other Unknown Xiaomi Models in the Making

Apart from this, we know that there are three other models Xiaomi is working upon. We have seen 3 sets of model numbers certified in the 3C website recently. Two of them have been found to be 5G phones and one among those is a 4G phone. M2001G7AE and M2007G1AC is the 4G variant with 30W charging speed. The second one is M2001J2C and M2001J2E which again supports 30W charging. Since this is also certified as a 5G phone, this could be the 5G variant of Redmi K30 phone. The last one is M2001J1C and M2001J1E and this phone supports maximum charging speed of up to 65W. This could be Redmi K30 Pro 5G variant.

