Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have 4500 mAh Battery; Confirms Korean Certification Listing

The battery model of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite EB-BN770ABY has been spotted in the Korean certification site.

From the leaked battery image, we can see that the Typical capacity of the battery is 4500 mAh and the Rated capacity of the battery is about 4300 mAh. Though the text is not very clear, the numbers are pretty clear and they add up to these numbers if we consider the other metrics of the battery like Watt-hour.

Yesterday, in the same Korean certification site SafetyKorea, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus battery model number SM-BG988ABY was found. It has a massive battery capacity of 5000 mAh, the biggest battery to be ever found in a Samsung phone!

The battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 10 which was released back in August 2019 is just 3500 mAh. Even Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G variants had only 4300 mAh of power. It’s surprising to know that Samsung has decided to add a huge 4500 mAh battery in the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone, especially when the flagship Galaxy S11 series’ release is just around the corner with about 2 months away.

The full renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone have already been leaked. The main takeaway from the leaked render is the presence of a headphone jack in the Note 10 Lite phone. However, these are mere renders and they may prove to be wrong, despite coming from a reliable source.

The Note 10 Lite will also come with an S-pen and a punch-hole display with the front camera placed in it. Another major information about Note 10 Lite is that this phone might be launched in a few markets under the moniker Galaxy A81. The release date of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite was expected to be mid-december but recent reports suggest that the release date could be pushed to mid-January in 2020.