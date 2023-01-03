5 Important Gaming Updates Expected in 2023 – GTA 6, Switch 2, PS5 and More

As 2023 arrives, gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to a lot of interesting updates and fresh information.

A lot of gamers might be expecting some updates, which were planned for 2022, to finally come through this year.

Here are 5 gaming updates that one expects to come through in 2023:

#1 PlayStation 5 Console

There has been a lot of chatter around the new PlayStation 5 console by Sony for quite a while. While there has not been any official update about it for a long time, fans expect Sony to make an official announcement about it the console in the first half of 2023. If that happens, it will truly delight all those fans who had been waiting for an announcement to come through for a long time. There is a good chance of the new PlayStation 5 console being launched in the market in September 2023.

Also Read: GTA 6 Fans Believe Rockstar Has Teased The Upcoming Game With New Font Styles

Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6, arguably, is one of the most anticipated games in the last few years. In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next iteration in the GTA series is being developed, but refrained from sharing any further information about it. While one doesn’t expect GTA 6 to be launched in 2023, one definitely hopes for an announcement to be made about its launch by the gaming publisher.

Project Keystone

While engaging with the Decoder Podcast by The Verge, Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer acknowledged the fact that Project Keystone is being developed. Spencer also stated that the project has consumed more money than they were ready to invest in it. Because of the budget going overboard, the project has been put on pause. However, there is a good chance of it being revived and one receiving an important update about it this year.

Also Read: How To Start a Heist in GTA Online?

Switch 2

Steam Deck has clearly stated that the Nintendo Switch is no longer as relevant as it was a while back. Because of this, there is a very strong possibility of Switch 2 being announced sometime this year. For a very long time, Nintendo has been planning to make a generation upgrade but has not been able to do that so far. 2023 might just be that when it executes its plans and gives fans something new to look forward to.

Activision Blizzard Acquisition

While it is common knowledge that Microsoft has been trying to acquire Activision Blizzard. While the company has taken several steps in this direction, it has faced several hurdles which have resulted in the acquisition process getting delayed. Right now, there is a lot of confusion about whether the acquisition will eventually take place or not. In the next 6-7 months, one hopes to get some clarity on this.