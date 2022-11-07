Alleged Realme 10 Ultra Camera and Other Key Specs Leaked via Poster

The next flagship offering from Realme could be the Realme 10 Ultra, based on the specs on paper.

Realme 10 series is gearing up for launch and the series will have three phones namely Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro Plus. New online rumors suggest that there could be another offering in this series and it’s Realme 10 Ultra.

A poster doing the rounds on social media shows the front side of the phone which shows a curved screen without any camera cutout. In addition to the design of the phone, some specs were also mentioned and that includes the presence of a 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The poster doesn’t reveal any other details or specs. These are premium specs and if it’s true, then Realme 10 Ultra could be a premium smartphone in this series. Or it might also be released as part of the GT-series.

There’s no official confirmation from the company about the Realme 10 Ultra smartphone or about launching a phone with a 200MP camera sensor either. Since it seems too good to be true, it’s better to take this news with a grain of salt.

As of now, from the leaked specs of other phones in the Realme 10 lineup, we can confirm that the Realme 10 Pro + 5G would be the high-end phone which would cost more. This phone is expected to have a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, 16MP front camera sensor, 108MP triple rear sensor and powered by Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Realme 10 Series Release Date

There will be The official confirmation from the company is that the Realme 10 series will be released on November 17 in China. After its China launch, it would be heading toward India at the start of December.