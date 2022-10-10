Alleged Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (V2231A) Appears in Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Alleged Vivo iQOO Neo 7 smartphone with model number Vivo V2231A has appeared on the Geekbench website today, confirming a few specs.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, which is indicated by the model number ‘k6983v1_64’. This octa-core processor has 4 cores that clock at 1.8 GHz and 3 cores at 2.85 GHz and one core at a higher speed of 3.2 GHz. The phone will have a 12GB RAM capacity as well and will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. The Geekbench 5 benchmarking scores are 1231 and 4251 for single and multi-core scores.

Vivo V2231A recently appeared in China’s CCC certification where it confirmed the charging speed of 120W and that it’s a 5G device. While it’s not officially confirmed that Vivo V2231A belongs to Vivo iQOO Neo 7, it’s most likely the case when we see the premium specs of the phone.

Also Read: Vivo Y22 (V2207) with Helio G85 SoC and 4GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

Recent leaks about Vivo iQOO Neo 7 smartphone indicate that it will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED type display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner as is the case with most smartphones these days.

Another report showed that Neo 7 may come in as many as 3 RAM and storage combinations namely 8+128GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB. When it comes to camera specs, it’s expected to have a 16MP front camera for selfies and a possible 50-MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor that comes with OIS support. In addition to this, other camera sensors at the rear side would be a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

The battery capacity is expected to be 5000 mAh and Vivo iQOO Neo 7 may come in multiple color variants like Pop Orange, Impression Blue and Geometric Black. We can expect the teasers anytime soon and the launch of the phone later this month.

Featured Image: iQOO Neo 7 render