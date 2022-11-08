Alleged Redmi K60 (23013RK75C) and Redmi 11A (22120RN86C) Bag Certifications in China

Two new Redmi smartphones with model numbers 23013RK75C and 22120RN86C have bagged certifications from websites in China and these could be Redmi K60 and Redmi 11A respectively.

While Redmi 23013RK75C has appeared on China’s 3C website, the 22120RN86C model number has been seen on China’s TENAA website.

Redmi 23013RK75C

This is expected to be the upcoming Redmi K60 smartphone. Redmi K60 series is about to be launched soon in China and the lineup will include three smartphones namely Redmi K60 5G, K60 Pro 5G and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition. However, the company is yet to officially confirm the release timeline for these phones. But if we are to go by the rumors available online, the K60 series will be launched by next month.

The model that appeared in 3C yesterday has confirmed support for 67W fast charging and 5G. If we are to go by the first few digits of the model number ‘23013’, it is safe to assume that the phone will be launched only in January 2023. Redmi 23013RK75C is more likely to be the base version of the series, namely Redmi K60 5G.

Other leaks revealed that the phone will have a big 5500 mAh battery and support for 30W wireless charging. It’s likely to be powered by Dimensity 8200 chipset from MediaTek. 8GB RAM and 128GB memory are the expected storage options for this phone and it’ll probably have a 6.67″ QHD+ display of AMOLED type that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 22120RN86C

This is expected to be Redmi 11A smartphone mainly because of the similar looks it has to Redmi 10A released earlier this year. The TENAA image reveals that it has a waterdrop notch display and the rear panel has a camera module arranged in a square shape with two sensors. In addition to this, there’s an LED flash and a sensor for fingerprint scanning as well. No other information is available in TENAA yet and we can expect something in the next few weeks as this model bags more certifications.