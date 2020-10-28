Alleged Realme C15s (RMX2195) Benchmarked on Geekbench with Snapdragon 460

The Realme RMX2195 that is believed to be the Realme C15s has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The RMX2195 has been recently spotted at various certification platforms such as IMDA (Singapore), SIRM (Malaysia), TKDN (Indonesia), CQC (China) and Wi-Fi Alliance. The RMX219’s Geekbench listing that has emerged today to reveal some of its key specs.

The Realme RMX2195 Geekbench listing has revealed that it has scored 253 in the singe-core test of Geekbench 5. In the multi-core test, it scored 1230. The handset is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 OS. It is fueled by the “Bengal” chipset that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The codename is associated with the Snapdragon 460. Hence, it appears that the Realme RMX2195.

The CQC listing of this alleged Realme C15s smartphone had revealed that it has a rated battery of 5,860mAh. Its typical size seems to be 6,000mAh. The CQC listing had also revealed that the device carries support for 18W fast charging.

In a series of tweets, reliable tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the upcoming Realme C15s is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and it is powered by the Snapdragon 460 mobile platform. Hence, it appears that the RMX2195 model number belongs to the forthcoming Realme C15s phone.

According to him, the Realme C15s will be arriving in two versions such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. It will be available in two colors such as Power Blue and Power Silver. According to a different tipster, these models could be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. It is speculated that the Realme C15s will have the same specs that are available on the existing Realme C15. The only difference will be that the Helio G35 chipset will be swapped by the Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Featured Image: Realme C15