Huawei Nova 8 SE (JSC-AN00) with Dimensity 720 and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Huawei Nova 8 SE with model number JSC-AN00 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. As usual, the listing has revealed some of its key specs.

Rumors have it that the Nova 8 lineup will be announced in China in November. Hence, it appears that the Chinese manufacturer could be testing the performance of the device on the benchmarking platform before making it official.

Recently, a Chinese tipster had revealed that the Huawei Nova 8 SE will be available in two CPU variants. The base model will be fueled by the Dimensity 720 chipset, whereas the top version will be driven by the Dimensity 800U. The Geekbench listing shows that the JSC-AN00 phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6853V/TNZA, which indicates it features the Dimensity 720. The base frequency of the chipset is 2GHz. Hence, it appears that the Nova 8 SE’s base model has appeared on Geekbench.

The Geekbench 4 listing states that the Nova 8 SE has 8 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 OS. The handset has scored 2387 in the single-core test and 7093 in the multi-core test of the benchmarking platform. The above-mentioned tipster has also revealed the other specs of the phone.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Specifications (Expected)

The Huawei Nova 8 SE has a 6.53-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch. It supports a Full HD+ resolution and it has an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel and its rear is fitted with a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system.

The Nova 8 SE has a 3,800mAh battery and it supports 66W fast charging. The 3C certification of the JSC-AN00 has also revealed that it may come with a 66W charger. Lastly, the phone measures 7.46mm in thickness and it weighs 178 grams.