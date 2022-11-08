Realme 10 Pro (RMX3663), Realme 10 Pro+ (RMX3687) Geekbench Listings Confirm SD695 & Dimensity1080 Chipsets

Realme 10 Pro (RMX3663) and Realme 10 Pro+ (RMX3687) have appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Recently, Realme 10 Pro+ was spotted in a listing on China Telecom’s website. As usual, the Geekbench listing has revealed key information on the processor, RAM, and Android version of the device.

As can be seen in the screen grab below, the Realme 10 Pro+ (RMX3687) is powered by the MediaTek MT6877V/TTTZA chipset. It comprises two CPU cores clocking at 2.00GHz and six CPU cores ticking at 2.60GHz. The source code of the listing reveals that the chipset is equipped with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. These details suggest that the device is powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset.

The listing also reveals that the Realme 10 Pro+ has 12GB of RAM and runs on the latest Android 13 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the device scored 845 points and it recorded a score of 2377 in the multi-core test.

Another Realme phone with model number RMX3663 has also surfaced on Geekbench. This device could be the Realme 10 Pro. The RMX3663 is powered by a Qualcomm chip, which has six CPU cores working at 1.80GHz and two CPU cores ticking at 2.21GHz. The SoC is coupled with Adeno 619 GPU. These clues are good enough to claim that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The listing further mentions that the Realme 10 Pro has 8GB of RAM and is preloaded with Android 13 OS. It has scored 691 and 2026 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, respectively.

The Realme 10 series is set to break cover on November 17 in China. Both devices are also expected to release in other markets after their launch in the home market. Realme has another phone with an RMX3615 model number for the Chinese market. At present, there is no information on the final moniker of the device.