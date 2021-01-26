Alleged Vivo S7t (V2048A) Receives 3C Certification in China

The alleged Vivo S7t smartphone with model number V2048A has received certification from the 3C authority of China.

Before surfacing at 3C, the V2048A was recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. With 3C approval in tow, the handset could be heading for a February launch in China.

The 3C certification of the Vivo V2048A phone has revealed that it could be coming with a 33W fast charger. As it can be seen on the screen, the V2048A carries support for 5G connectivity.

The V2048A’s appearance at Geekbench had revealed that it is powered by the Dimensity 820 chipset. The SoC has been previously seen in only one smartphone named Redmi 10X. The listing had further revealed that it has 8 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS.

Recently, a Chinese tipster had claimed that the upcoming Dimensity 820 powered Vivo phone will be arriving in the Chinese market as the Vivo S7t. After the Vivo S7 5G and Vivo S7e 5G, it will be debuting as the third S7-series phone from the brand.

The Chinese leakster had revealed that it will be sporting the same specs as the Vivo S7 5G and the two phones will primarily differ in the chipset department. The Vivo S7 5G has Snapdragon 765G onboard, while the Vivo S7t is expected to feature the Dimensity 820 SoC.

The Vivo S7 has specs like a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a wide notch for its 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie camera system. It has a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The handset has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.