Alleged Vivo X60s 5G (Vivo 2006) Surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G and 8GB RAM

The alleged Vivo X60s 5G phone with model number Vivo 2006 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

It seems to be the same phone that appeared with Vivo X60s 5G moniker along with V2006A model number of the Bluetooth SIG certification platform at the beginning of this month.

In the single-core test, the Vivo 2006 smartphone scored 615. It reached a score of 1815 in the multi-core test. The smartphone is preloaded with Android 10 OS and the device is expected to ship with the most recent edition of the FunTouch OS UI.

An octa-core processor by Qualcomm that works at 1.80GHz is present under the hood of the V2006 device. The text mentioned in the identifier field suggests that it could be featuring the Snapdragon 765G. Hence, the V2006 (or) Vivo 2006 phone is likely to come with support for 5G connectivity.

The SoC could be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The Bluetooth certification of the smartphone had revealed that the device is equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.1.

Also Read: Vivo X60s 5G (V2006) Moniker Revealed in Bluetooth SIG Certification

Rumors have it that the Vivo X60s 5G could be the global version of the Vivo Z6 5G phone that debuted earlier this year in China.

Vivo Z6 5G Specifications

The Vivo Z6 5G has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The screen delivers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and tall viewing experience of 20:9. The FunTouch OS 10 based Android 10 comes preinstalled on the Vivo Z6 5G.

The Vivo Z6 5G’s SD765G is coupled with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It has a microSD card slot for more storage. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging technology.

The device features a front camera of 16-megapixel. The back panel of the phone houses a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system.