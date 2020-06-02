Vivo X60s 5G (V2006) Moniker Revealed in Bluetooth SIG Certification

A new Vivo phone named Vivo X60s with model number V2006 has surfaced on the database of Bluetooth SIG certification platform.

The Bluetooth listing of the Vivo X60s 5G (V2006) reveals that it carries support for Bluetooth 5.1. The listing has no information on the other specs of the phone. It is surprising to see the company working on launching the X60 series since it was only yesterday that it unveiled the Vivo X50 series in China. Hopefully, more details on the Vivo X60s 5G phone will appear in the near future.

The same listing has another phone that has V1930 model number. The V1930 was approved by Bluetooth SIG authority in March. It is expected to debut as Vivo X50e 5G. As far as Vivo V1930 is concerned, its appearance at Global Certification Forum (GCF) revealed that it will be arriving in global markets as Vivo X50e 5G.

Rumors surrounding Vivo X50e 5G have revealed that the handset could be accompanied by Vivo X50 Lite smartphone. At present, there is no official confirmation on the existence of Vivo X50 Lite and Vivo X50e 5G phones.

It is speculated that the Vivo X50e 5G could be rebranded version of the Vivo Z6 5G phone that debuted in February this year. It has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. It supports Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G and up to 8 GB of RAM. The phone offers users with 128 GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system can be found on the backside of the Vivo Z6. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Stay tuned for more details on Vivo X50e 5G and Vivo X60s 5G smartphones in the weeks to come.