Asus ROG Phone 3 (ZS661KS), Oppo CPH2125, Motorola XT2081-2 and XT2083-3 Certified in Russia’s EEC

Four new smartphones have appeared on the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia.

One among them is the Asus ROG Phone 3 which is a gaming smartphone. This comes with the model number ASUS ZS661KS. There are two new Motorola phones with model numbers XT2081-2 and XT2083-3. The other one is an Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2125.

The Motorola smartphones have already appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website and have confirmed the presence of Android 10 OS. Oppo CPH2125, however, has appeared for the first time in this certification page. Nothing else is known about any of these phones at the moment.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 had recently appeared on the database of Geekbench. In two separate appearances on Geekbench, the RAM variants were found to be 8GB and 12GB respectively. The phone has scored 902 points in single-core score and 3074 points in multi-core score in one of its Geekbench listing.

This phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset (codenamed ‘Kona’) which clocks at a speed of 1.8 GHz. The phone with the same model number had also appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance website which confirmed the presence of Android 10 OS.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (SM-N986U) Moniker Appears in Bluetooth Certification

The model number of Asus ROG Phone 3 in both Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance websites was found to be ASUS_I003DD whereas, in today’s EEC certification, the model number is found to be ASUS_ZS661KS. The ROG Phone 2 had model numbers as ASUS_ZS660KL and ASUS_I001DD respectively. Hence, it’s pretty clear that these model numbers belong to none other than the powerful ROG Phone 3.

The release date for Asus ROG 3 phone is expected to be set in the month of July though it’s not confirmed yet.

Featured Image: Original Asus ROG Phone