Apple iPhone SE 4 Case Leak Confirms its Design and Cameras

Apple iPhone SE 4 has been discussed a lot in the past few weeks. A recent Apple product roadmap leak showed that the manufacturer has some interesting products rolled up its sleeve including a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad.

Exclusive CAD renders of the Apple iPhone SE 4 that surfaced earlier highlighted the fact that the design of the smartphone will be similar to that of the iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Case and Display Details

A new set of leaked images of the smartphone have popped up online and they are similar to the design shown in the CAD renders. The new iPhone SE 4 will have a notch that is similar to the one in the iPhone 14. The earlier SE models had a design similar to that of the older iPhone 8.

According to the details available online, the iPhone SE 4 will do away with the Touch ID button and will sport the Face ID feature. This will be the first smartphone in this series to support Face ID. The handset will have a modern look because of the flat edges. The smartphone will be sized at 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm and may house a USB-C port and an Action button.

The iPhone SE 4 will purportedly have a 6.1-inch display with an OLED panel. According to a ZDNet Korea report, the Chinese manufacturer BOE has won the bid to supply most of the panels for the smartphone. Samsung was earlier the preferred supplier but the manufacturer dropped out of the deal after Apple asked for the price to be lowered further.

Camera, Battery and Release Date

The renders indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will have a single primary 48 MP camera. This camera will be located on the top left corner of the rear panel.

The iPhone SE 4 is slated to have a battery with the same capacity as that of the iPhone 14. It is anticipated to be a 2025 release from Apple. Other Apple offerings highlighted in the product roadmap include the Vision Pro which was launched earlier this year in February along with the manufacturer’s first foldable offerings and two OLED iPad models with display sizes of 11 inches and 13 inches.

The foldable iPhone, OLED MacBooks, and OLED iPad tablets will arrive in 2026 while 2027 will see the manufacturer offer AR glasses and a foldable iPad.