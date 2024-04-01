Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Camera Improvement Update in the US; Galaxy A52 and S20 FE Get March Patch Updates

Samsung releases firmware and security updates continuously for its smartphones. The manufacturer’s One UI update also gets updated from time to time.

Here in this article, let’s see what updates Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy S20 FE smartphones have received in the last couple of days.

Camera Enhancement for Samsung Galaxy S24

When the Galaxy S24 series was released, the performance of the cameras in these smartphones was not up to the mark and the manufacturer promised to resolve them at the earliest with software updates.

Samsung resolved a few issues with the first and second updates. The next update is the April 2024 update with the firmware version S92xU1UEU1AXCB. This firmware is now available in the United States for the factory-unlocked Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets. The update also includes the April 2024 security patch that fixes earlier software vulnerabilities.

The firmware has enhanced the exposure and accuracy of the white balance in the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. Low-light images, color accuracy, and text clarity in high-range zoom shots have also improved. The instant slow-mo feature will support videos with 480 x 480 pixels resolution.

Users can avail the update through the Settings app or download the file from the manufacturer’s database and flash it manually. As the update file size is large, it is recommended that it is downloaded using a Wi-Fi network.

March 2024 Patch Updates for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G users in the US can now avail the March 2024 update for their carrier-locked handsets. This update is available on T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro PCS networks as the firmware version A526USQSCFXC8 and addresses 44 security vulnerabilities in the earlier software versions.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also received the March 2024 security update for the carrier-locked units in the US. This update is available as the firmware version G781USQSEHXC1 on Metro PCS, T-Mobile, Sprint, and DISH networks and fixes 44 security vulnerabilities in the previous software versions.

Both firmware versions are security updates and can be downloaded in one of two ways. The download can be done through the Settings app or from the firmware database and flashed manually.