OPPO Find X8 Tipped to Arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Flat Display

In 2023, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor was introduced by Vivo in the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro.

The manufacturer also opted for the same processor in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro while Oppo used the same in its Find X7. Now, there’s information about the next Find series phone, Oppo Find X8.

Last month, a renowned tipster claimed that the next flagship chipset from MediaTek would be announced in October this year. This chipset is tentatively known as the Dimensity 9400.

A new leak by the same tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) now mentions some details about the rear camera design and display of a smartphone with the Dimensity 9400 chipset. Although no moniker has been mentioned for the smartphone, the emoji indicates that the smartphone is possibly an upcoming Oppo smartphone. The post additionally hints that the smartphone may be the Find X8.

Screen Display and Size

The leak indicates that the Find X8 will have a flat display that is about 6.4 or 6.5 inches in size. This makes the screen smaller in size than that of the Find X7 which has a 6.78-inch display. However, the screen will be bigger than the 6.31-inch cover display of the Find N31.

The tipster additionally points out that the main circular camera module needs space and battery and heat dissipation have to be considered.

Processor and Fingerprint Sensor

Another leak by a different Chinese tipster last month revealed that the Oppo Find X8 will house the D9400 chipset while the Find X8 Ultra will incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

While the former model will be equipped with an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, the latter model will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner on a curved-edge display.

Release Date of Oppo Find X8 Series

It is not clear at this moment whether the Oppo Find X8 series will be launched this year or if the launch will happen only in the first quarter of 2025.