Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely to Arrive in 2025 with the Dynamic Island Feature

According to an earlier 2023 report, Apple had stated that it would be doing away with its affordable line of smartphones. However, this does not appear to be completely true with the Apple iPhone SE 4 in the pipeline.

There were talks towards the end of last year about the iPhone SE 4 sporting the same battery that the manufacturer had opted for in the iPhone 14. This was followed by renders that indicated the smartphone would resemble the iPhone XR in terms of the design including the notch.

However, a rumor that surfaced recently claims that there will be no notch in the Apple iPhone SE 4 and that the smartphone will have the Dynamic Island cutout along with assorted functionality. Interestingly, the Dynamic Island feature was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Design and Dimensions

A post by leaker Majin Bu on the popular X platform hints that the design of the iPhone SE 4 will be like that of the iPhone 16 which is still under development. However, unlike the iPhone 16 which is likely to have two rear cameras, the budget phone is likely to have only one camera at the back along with a vertical rear camera bump that includes the LED flash. Majin Bu has also been quick to add that it is still too early to talk in detail about the smartphone.

Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRu — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 8, 2024

While the earlier two SE models had the iPhone 8 body, the new smartphone promises to have a modern look and feel like that of the standard iPhone 15. As for its size, the iPhone SE 4 will closely match the iPhone XR. The XR model has a height of 5.94 inches, a depth of 0.33 inches and a width of 2.98 inches. The iPhone SE will also have flat sides and a USB-C port.

iPhone SE 14 Display Size and Technology

There are no recent reports regarding the display of the upcoming iPhone SE 4. However, way back in September last year, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International stated that the iPhone SE 4 would arrive with a 6.1-inch display featuring an OLED panel. This aligns with the statement that the budget-price phone will adopt the iPhone 14 or iPhone 16 design. It is expected that the display will be manufactured by BOE for Apple.

Processor Configuration

Apple may opt for the A15 chipset found in the iPhone 14 non-Pro and iPhone XR models as it is not as expensive as the A16. The manufacturer could opt for a 5-core GPU to give the new SE model a slight processor upgrade. There are also talks about the possibility of a 3nmA17 Pro SoC or a 3nmA18Bioni chipset.

Along with the statement on the display, Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned that Apple will introduce the 5G modem chip in the iPhone SE 14. This will help the smartphone compatible with sub-6GHz5G signals comprising mid and C band signals.

Apple iPhone SE 14 is slated to arrive only in 2024. The smartphone will arrive only after the launch of the iPhone 16 this Fall.