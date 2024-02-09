The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure Pack Will Be Offered To Players For Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk

As per the roadmap provided, fans can look forward to a lot more fresh content arriving this year!

Those who play The Sims 4 and have access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now be able to claim The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure Pack at zero cost. This game pack is set in Selvadorada, which is known to be a world inspired by Latin elements. A week back, it was included as a Game Pass Ultimate perk. Those who have subscribed to or have taken membership in EA Play can avail of this perk.

This particular offer has arrived at a time when the franchise celebrates its 24th birthday. One must also remember here that the offer has been rolled out for a limited period. Till February 13, Jungle Adventure will be available at zero cost for the subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate.

This pack was first launched way back in 2018 and allows one to explore the various cultures and customs prevalent in Selvadorada. It also gives players the chance to go through some of the nearby locations including a temple and the jungle.

With the help of The Sims 4: Jungle Adventure Pack, Sims would be able to engage in excavation processes and trace several ancient artifacts. With time, this will enable them to sharpen their archaeology skills. The cultural and social skills of Sims shall also improve by speaking to and spending time with locals.

In the month of January, the first paid content for this year was released in the form of two new kits, Castle Estate and Goth Galore. These two kits, interestingly, had been voted for by the community. While Castle Estate provides Simmers with tools and equipment to put together structures inspired by medieval castles, Goth Galore comes equipped with a plethora of CAS items based on contemporary gothic fashion.

As we stepped into 2024, fans were provided with a roadmap that offered them some idea about the kind of content that would be released this year. Along with a Stuff Pack, fans can look forward to a free Sims Delivery Express or SDX drop and two new kits.