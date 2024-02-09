POCO X6 Neo to Arrive in India in March 2024 Followed by POCO F6 in July

Online reports are doing the rounds that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer POCO is working on the release of its POCO X6 Neo and POCO F6 in India.

According to a tipster, the POCO X6 Neo smartphone will be launched in the Indian market in March 2024 as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13RPro and is therefore likely to share the same specs. Incidentally, the Redmi smartphone hit the Chinese market in late November last year. This will be the last smartphone in the X series from the manufacturer in the first half of 2024.

The POCO X6 Neo will soon be followed by POCO F6. The same report that mentions the X6 Neo release says that the POCO F6 will arrive in India in July.

Size and Display of Redmi Note 13R Pro

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is a dual nano SIM smartphone with a size of 6.34 x 2.95 x 0.30 inches. The phone weighs 175 g.

The Redmi smartphone has a large 6.67-inch OLED display combined with a punch-hole design. The phone has a 1080 x 2400 resolution with 395 ppi density, 1000 nits brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Processor, Memory and Operating System

The Redmi Note 13R Pro is fitted with a 6 nm MediatekDimensity 6080 chipset, an octa-core CPU comprising two 2.4 GHz Cortex A-76 and six 2.4 GHz Cortex A-55 processors. The smartphone additionally houses a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

As for the operating system, the Note 13R Pro runs with Android 13 OS out of the box. The smartphone also features the manufacturer’s MIUI 14 interface.

Redmi Note 13R Pro Camera Setup

The primary camera at the back of the Redmi Note 13R Pro is a 108 MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and support for LED flash, HDR and panorama. This camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30 fps.

On the front, the secondary camera is a wide-angle 16 MP camera with HDR support and video recording capability of 1080p videos at 30 fps.

Battery and Color Details

The Redmi Note 13R Pro has a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. The battery supports 33 W wired charging.

The smartphone is available in three color options namely, Morning Light Gold, Time Blue and Midnight Blue.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro was priced at CNY 1,999 when it was launched in China. Going by this price point, the rebranded POCO X6 Neo is expected to have an approximate price of Rs.23,750 in the Indian market.

Featured Image: Redmi Note 13R Pro