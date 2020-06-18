Apple is Reserving LiDAR for iPhone 12 Pro, New Leakster Claims on Twitter

Google launched the LiDAR, an ultra-high-end scanning system used in space research and other industries on their Pixel smartphones. The technology allowed them to recognize hand gestures and lots of other activities without touching the phone. Apple has plans to launch LiDAR on their phones but it will be reserved only for the to pend iPhone 12 Pro models if a new leak is to be believed.

Apple will launch a new iPhone or a couple of models as it has been the tradition now in the month of September. They changed the game with iPhone SE 2020 that is very affordable for most people and got the job done at just $400. However, the same cannot be said about a possible model named the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Being the largest and most expensive phone in their lineup will have some of the perks. Similar to how Samsung implemented its 100-megapixel phone camera on the Ultra lineup of Galaxy S20 series, Apple will do the same for their Pro Max model. It will include a LiDAR scanner which is rumored through EverythingApplePro, a user ID on Twitter.

According to the user, the camera arrangement on the largest model is slightly different compared to what the other two models have. Besides, it also sports the largest display measured at 6.7-inches and provides enough space for such a huge sensor to be mounted on the inside. The evidence comes from the CAD design of the upcoming phones. However, other users like Jon Prosser and Ben Gaskin suggest that the actual design is not complete. Engineers will make lots of changes before the final iPhone 12 design is approved.

iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.com/bPYoij4V41 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

2020 iPhone Models

Without these leaker suggestions, we can comfortably claim that Apple will launch the base iPhone 12 which will be the most affordable along with two Pro edition models. Another rumor claims there will be two iPhone 12 models as well, making it a total of four phones to go with. The first one will have a 5.4-inch display, 6.1-inch for the second one with OLED display while Pro editions including the Pro and Max will sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.

Apple is going for a stainless body for their new phones with a triple camera setup on Pro variants and probably dual cameras on the cheaper iPhone 12 models. The base model will sell for $649 with 128GB of storage. The Pro Max will be much more expensive starting at $1,099 and go all the way up to $1,399 for the 512GB variant but everything is a wild guess at this point.