Motorola Edge Lite 5G (XT2075-3) with 4,700 mAh Battery Bags FCC Certification

[Updated:] The Motorola phone with model number XT2075-3 is believed to be the upcoming Motorola Edge Lite smartphone. A few hours after we uncovered the FCC listing, tipster Ishan Agarwal confirmed the moniker of the phone as ‘Motorola Edge Lite’ on Twitter.

[Original:]

A mysterious Motorola 5G phone with model number XT2075-3 has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

Till date, Motorola Edge and Edge Plus are the only devices from the company to support 5G connectivity. Rumors have it that the upcoming Motorola RAZR 2 that is expected to debut at the end of August will arrive with support for 5G connectivity. However, there are claims that its model number is XT2071-4. Hence, it appears that the XT2075-3 that has bagged FCC certification is not Moto Razr 2 but a different device.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 3 (ZS661KS), Oppo CPH2125, Motorola XT2081-2 and XT2083-3 Certified in Russia’s EEC

The FCC documents don’t reveal a lot about the new Motorola XT2075-3 phone. It confirms that the device is a 5G one and then we can see the battery model number listed as LZ50. LZ50 battery is manufactured by SCUD (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd, which has been in the business of manufacturing battery components for Motorola and other companies. The rated capacity of the LZ50 battery is 4700 mAh so the typical battery capacity could be 4800 mAh. There is no mentioning of other specs of the phone.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A third-party listing online states that the phone is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. However, it is unclear whether these details are correct so we advise you to take it with a pinch of salt. A firmware listing of the phone states that it is codenamed as ‘Nairobi’ and that it is loaded with Android 10 OS.

Motorola RAZR 2 Specifications

The second-generation Motorola RAZR phone is expected to come with a larger display of 6.7 inches. The exterior screen of the device is also speculated to increase in size.

Also Read: Motorola Edge+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A50, Moto G6 and LG K51 Receive Software Update from Verizon

The obsolete Snapdragon 710 powered the original RAZR phone. Rumors have it that the 5G capable RAZR 2 will draw power from Snapdragon 765G. The handset is expected to arrive with an improved main camera of 48-megapixels. For snapping selfies, it will possess a 20-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola RAZR 2 is expected to house a 2,845mAh which is an improvement compared to the smaller 2,510mAh battery found on the original RAZR. The foldable phone will be shipping with Android 10 OS. There is no word on the pricing of the RAZR 2.